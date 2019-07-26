× Mattel to make line of ‘Top Gun’ toys ahead of sequel release

EL SEGUNDO — Toymaker Mattel Inc. announced Friday it has been named global toy partner for Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun franchise ahead of the sequel “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is scheduled to debut in theaters in June 2020.

The deal gives Mattel the rights to toys across multiple categories, including die-cast vehicles and aircraft, playsets, games, and other toys.

“The new line will bring moments from both the classic film and the sequel to life, appealing to fans of all ages,” Mattel said in a statement

“We are thrilled to bring Top Gun to life for both kids and their parents who undoubtedly fell in love with the franchise over thirty years ago,” said Janet Hsu, Mattel Chief Franchise Management Officer. “Our design- led approach has allowed us to recreate the high-octane action from the movie with a line of toys that will impress fans of all ages.”

The new line of toys will be available globally ahead of the sequel’s U.S. premiere.