Man hit and killed by car on I-8

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities Friday were investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian on Interstate 8 in El Cajon.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Thursday on eastbound Interstate 8 near East Main Street, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Dispatchers received a report around 9:30 p.m. that a person was walking up an onramp to the eastbound freeway, then continued walking westbound in a freeway lane, the CHP said.

A La Mesa police officer reported that the pedestrian tried to jump in front of his vehicle before apparently being struck and killed by a different motorist, according to the incident log.

At least two drivers called 911 to report hitting the pedestrian, according to the log.

No details about the victim or the drivers involved were immediately available.

All eastbound lanes of I-8 were shut down at state Route 67 following the crash, according to Caltrans. One of the eastbound lanes was reopened around 10:45 p.m. and the rest were reopened by 11:10 p.m.

The eastbound onramps from Magnolia and Mollison avenues, Second Street and East Main Street were also closed before they were all reopened by 1 a.m.