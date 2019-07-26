× Locals campaign to add thousands of homes in North County

SAN DIEGO — A group of local officials and business and labor leaders will launch a campaign Friday in support of a March 2020 ballot measure that would spur the development of more than 2,000 homes in North County.

A voter approval of the “better choice” measure would affirm the county Board of Supervisors’ September 20-18 vote to approve the Newland Sierra housing project.

The project would result in the development of just over 21,000 homes, including 81,000 square feet of commercial space and a six-acre school site. There would also be 36 acres dedicated to public and private parks, 1,200 acres of open space, and 19 miles of community trails.

Supporters of the measure will gather 11 a.m. Friday morning at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters located at 5600 Overland Avenue. They will encourage residents to vote in favor of the measure.