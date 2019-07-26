Home prices rose by more than 2% in June

SAN DIEGO — The median price of a San Diego County home rose by 2.6% in June, compared to the same month a year ago, while sales dipped by 7.4%, according to figures released Friday.

According to the CoreLogic real estate information service, the median price of a San Diego County home was $590,000 in June, up from $575,000 in June 2018. A total of 3,641 homes were sold in the county, down from 3,932 during the same month a year ago.

A total of 20,790 new and resale houses and condos changed hands in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Ventura, San Bernardino and Orange counties last month, according to CoreLogic. That was down 6.9% from 22,333 in May, and down 8.8% from 22,804 in June 2018.

The median price of a Southern California home was $541,250 in June, up 2.5% from $528,000 in May and up 1.2% from $535,000 in June 2018.

“Southern California home prices have been close to flat all year, with the median sale price up or down a hair each month compared with a year earlier,” said Andrew LePage, research analyst with CoreLogic. “This reflects tepid demand — at least at current prices — and an increase in inventory, which is generally at a level that suggests neither buyers nor sellers have a distinct advantage.”