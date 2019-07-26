Hearing scheduled for La Jolla house party shooting suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Eighteen-year-old Odyssey Carillo-Sellers was in court Friday for a brief hearing after he allegedly drove through a La Jolla neighborhood last month on a shooting spree that killed one woman and injured three men.

San Diego police arrested Carillo-Sellers last week after a high-speed chase.

Carillo-Sellers was charged Monday in the death of 20-year-old Nina Silver, who was shot in an alley outside the La Jolla house party.

Prosecutors said a large number of people showed up at the party uninvited -- including Carillo-Sellers. An argument broke out between party guests and gunfire erupted from a moving car moments later.

During an attempted traffic stop last week, police chased a car into the Alta Vista area, where the four people inside --one of whom was Carillo-Sellers -- made a run for it but were eventually caught.

Carillo-Sellers is also accused of throwing unspecified evidence out the car window during the chase.

Carillo-Sellers was being held without bail and faced several felony charges. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for November 19.

Prosecutors have not revealed whether they suspect any other people were involved in the shooting.