Family remembers man who died in construction accident at UCSD

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- The worker who died in a construction accident at UC San Diego Thursday was identified Friday as 32-year-old Sergio Cruz.

Cruz was working on a project to help build new student housing and classrooms as UC San Diego when a section of rebar collapsed and fatally injured him. Three other workers were also injured and taken to the hospital.

Family members told FOX 5 Cruz loved his job and was a great son, brother, friend and father. He leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter.

“He’s always been a hard-working man,” said Cruz’s aunt, Susana Wagstaff. “He will take care of his friends and always be there for his family, especially his little girl -- his princess.”

Clark Construction, the company Cruz was working for at the time, told FOX 5 it was cooperating fully with the investigation into the accident.

Cruz's coworkers said they plan to pass around a hat to collect donations for his family to help cover funeral expenses.

“This was something that was not expected,” Wagstaff said. “He will always be a part of our lives -- and now I know that he is watching over us and his little girl.”