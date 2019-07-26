7 killed after earthquakes hit Philippines

PHILIPPINES — Seven people were killed after back-to-back earthquakes struck the northern Philippines Saturday morning, according to CNN Philippines, citing a disaster official.

Roldan Escudil, Batanes provincial disaster risk reduction and management council chief, provided early details in a radio interview.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Batanes archipelago, the US Geological Survey reported.

About 20 minutes later, a second quake hit the same area near Itbayat at a magnitude of 4.5.

Photos from the Philippine Red Cross showed damage to homes.

