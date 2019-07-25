Trial begins for mom accused of DUI in crash that killed nurse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A trial began Thursday for a San Diego mother accused of drinking and driving before a fatal crash in 4S Ranch in 2016.

During opening arguments, prosecutors claimed Alexandria Bayne spent most of her day on December 17, 2016 drinking. They pointed out she had a number of glasses of champagne for brunch and a few more drinks at another pub before going over to a friend’s house for a drink later.

She’s accused of getting on Camino Del Norte, heading the wrong direction around 11:30 p.m. and eventually crashing head on with a nurse who was headed home from her shift.

“A day of drinking, a day of driving, with deadly consequences,” said the prosecutor during opening statements.

However, Bayne’s defense team argues that she wasn’t drunk, she was just distracted.

“[She] was distracted. She was distraught over problems in her marriage,” the attorney for the defense said. “She was crying and on the phone. Her muscle memory took over.”

If she’s found guilty of drunk driving, she will face murder charges. Prosecutors aimed to prove that she wasn’t distracted. They say they will call on witnesses in the coming days that had to swerve to avoid Bayne just moments before the fatal accident.

“She is honking her horn, she pull off on the side of the road and stop,” prosecutors said of a witness. “She continues to flash her light and honk her horn and at the last second, the vehicle swerves to avoid the crash but continues going down Camino Del Norte going the wrong way.”