Thousands waking up without power in Sorrento Valley, University City and Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of people in several neighborhoods around San Diego are waking up without power early Thursday morning.

According to SDG&E’s outage map, 4,004 customers in Torrey Pines, Sorrento Valley and University City were left without power.

The unplanned outage began just before 4 a.m. and SDG&E estimated that power would be restored at 8 a.m.

An unplanned outage also occurred in Encinitas at 2:41 a.m., according to SDG&E. Power in the area was expected to be restored around 6 a.m.

