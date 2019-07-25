LOS ANGELES -- Auto expert Nik Miles went to Germany's BMW testing lab to check out a car the rest of the world won’t see until November's L.A. auto show.
Take an exclusive sneak peek at upcoming BMW
-
Test-driving Mercedes’ new luxury SUV
-
Have towing anxiety? Chevy says new truck makes it easy
-
VW’s new electric bus marries old-school style, futuristic tech
-
Test driving the new Mercedes GLC family in Germany
-
On the floor at the 2019 NY International Auto Show
-
-
Test drive the new Mercedes AMG E53
-
Dazed, wanted man found in car trunk at auto auction
-
US auto plants would shut down within week if border closes, economist says
-
Police chase ends in arrest when BMW driver hits tree
-
Freight train derails in National City
-
-
Experts analyze video of wounded prisoner at SEAL’s war crimes trial
-
2019 North American car, utility and truck of the year
-
The Mini Cooper goes electric