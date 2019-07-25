Shark warning expanded north after 3rd sighting

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- After three sightings in three days near Del Mar, officials have expanded a shark activity advisory further north.

Though the beaches remain open, new signs were posted in Encinitas Wednesday telling swimmers to use caution and enter at their own risk. Encinitas lifeguards are "on heightened awareness" and following state shark sighting guidelines, the City of Encinitas said.

Experts emphasized that the sharks spotted in Del Mar -- all juvenile great whites, and possibly the same one -- were not aggressive or particularly close to swimmers.

"Lifeguards will continue to follow best available public safety practices and work with the Shark Lab and California Marine Safety Chiefs Association," Encinitas officials said.

Warning signs remained in place in Del Mar Thursday morning, as well.

