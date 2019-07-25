More muggy weather, thunderstorms in Thursday forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A chance of thunderstorms will persist Thursday in most parts of San Diego County as the mercury continues to rise heading into the weekend.

Thunderstorms will be possible in the inland valleys, the deserts and the mountains Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Partly cloudy skies are expected in the coastal areas.

The skies are expected to clear throughout the county by Friday morning, NWS meteorologist Jimmy Taeger said.

The chance of measurable precipitation has been set at 20 percent Thursday for the inland valleys, the mountains and the deserts, according to the NWS.

High temperatures Thursday are expected to reach 87 near the coast and inland, 90 in the western valleys, 93 near the foothills, 92 in the mountains and 108 in the deserts.

Temperatures are expected to continue rising through Sunday, when the mercury in the deserts could reach 116.