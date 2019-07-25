East County brush fire started by lightning
WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. — Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire east of state Route 79, near Camino San Ignacio in the Warner Springs area.
According to Cal Fire, the Springs Fire started around 3:45 p.m. Thursday from lightning sparks. Firefighters say the fire is slow-moving and burning just below the historic Hot Spring lookout.
As of 5 p.m. the fire was one acre. There are no reports of structural threats.
Firefighters added access is difficult and air resources are required to keep the fire from spreading.
Neighbors nearby took to social media to say they were concerned about the blaze.
“I can see smoke from my house,” tweeted one resident. “Worried is an understatement.”
33.276975 -116.649439