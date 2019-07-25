× East County brush fire started by lightning

WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. — Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire east of state Route 79, near Camino San Ignacio in the Warner Springs area.

#SpringsFire [update] Fire is one acre and is burning just below the historic Hot Springs lookout. Access is difficult, so air resources are keeping fire spread to a minimum while ground resources make access and begin constructing handline around the fire. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 25, 2019

According to Cal Fire, the Springs Fire started around 3:45 p.m. Thursday from lightning sparks. Firefighters say the fire is slow-moving and burning just below the historic Hot Spring lookout.

As of 5 p.m. the fire was one acre. There are no reports of structural threats.

Firefighters added access is difficult and air resources are required to keep the fire from spreading.

Neighbors nearby took to social media to say they were concerned about the blaze.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire in the Warner Springs area. Fire has a slow rate of spread and is burning heavy brush and timber. #SpringsFire pic.twitter.com/2ZS0phrhp1 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 25, 2019

“I can see smoke from my house,” tweeted one resident. “Worried is an understatement.”