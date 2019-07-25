Domestic violence suspect arrested after 16-hour standoff

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A North County man was arrested Thursday — his 55th birthday — on suspicion of pointing a gun at his wife while threatening to kill her.

Edmond Stuart McMorris of San Marcos was taken into custody following a standoff at his residence in the 800 block of Overlook Circle Thursday afternoon, more than 16 hours after his spouse reported his allegedly menacing behavior, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies and crisis negotiators responding to the domestic disturbance near Cal State San Marcos tried in vain for hours to get the suspect to come out of the house, Sgt. Daniel Deese said.

“After there was no contact with McMorris for an extended period of time, most deputies left the location and provided the victim a safe location to stay, while some deputies remained on scene,” the sergeant said.

When the suspect finally walked out of the home about 2:30 p.m., the remaining sheriff’s personnel arrested him without incident.

McMorris was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of assault with a firearm. He was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.