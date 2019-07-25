Deadly crash prompts I-8 lane closures

SAN DIEGO — A man was hit and killed on Interstate 8 in El Cajon Thursday night, prompting authorities to temporarily shut down all eastbound lanes.

The man tried to jump in front of a La Mesa police vehicle before he was hit and killed by another driver, La Mesa police told FOX 5.

All lanes were closed on eastbound I-8 near state Route 67 until shortly after 11 p.m., when only the two right lanes remained closed. The Magnolia Avenue, Mollison Avenue, 2nd Street and E. Main Street onramps remain closed. Vehicles were being diverted to northbound SR-67.