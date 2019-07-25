× Crews keep fire from spreading near Viejas Casino

SAN DIEGO — Crews with multiple agencies came together to keep a fire near Viejas Casino and Resort from spreading after it moved from a building to brush early Wednesday.

The fire broke out in an abandoned building on the Viejas Reservation in Alpine around 2 a.m., with flames threatening to jump to vegetation nearby, according to California Highway Patrol.

By 3 a.m., fire officials with Viejas, Santee, San Diego and Cal Fire were coordinating with the Alpine sheriff’s office and tribal security to make sure the blaze didn’t spread out of control. Firefighters doused the flames, which were less than a mile from the casino.

A Cal Fire spokesperson said the blaze was mostly contained to the structure and didn’t cause further damage.