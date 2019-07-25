Counterfeit pills suspected of causing several deaths in recent days

SAN DIEGO — A counterfeit drug being sold on the streets is believed to have been the cause of several deaths in San Diego County in recent days, authorities announced Thursday.

The blue pills are being sold or traded “with the promise of a painkiller high,” according to a press release from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

It is not yet known what is in the drug that makes it so dangerous, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.