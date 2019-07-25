Armed Services YMCA to feed military families in need

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Armed Services YMCA will host a neighborhood food exchange event Thursday to combat hunger among local military members and their families.

The event is open to active duty military members and their families who meet federal income requirements for emergency food assistance. The ASYMCA holds food exchange events on the fourth Thursday of each month from January to October and the third Thursday in November and December.

“There is never enough that we can do for our military families and this is just one simple way to thank them for their service,” said ASYMCA Executive Director Tim Ney.

During the event, Farmers Insurance will also present a local U.S. Marine Corps veteran with a refurbished car to thank him for his military service. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the organization’s Paul Hartley complex at 3293 Santo Road.