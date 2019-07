RIDGECREST, Calif. — A 4.7 magnitude struck near Ridgecrest Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 5:42 p.m. about 11 miles east of Little Lake.

The earthquake occurred just weeks after two powerful quakes struck Southern California, resulting in several injuries and widespread damage in the Ridgecrest area.

Thursday’s quake could be felt as far south Spring Valley, according to the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map.