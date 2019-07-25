2 hurt in construction accident near UCSD

SAN DIEGO — At least two people were hurt in a construction accident near UC San Diego Thursday morning.

The accident happened at a work site on Muir Lane, near Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla, around 8:30 a.m. At least two people were taken to the hospital, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

A large group of construction workers evacuated the site and could be seen standing on a nearby field.

More details about the accident and extent of the injuries were not immediately available. FOX 5 has a crew headed to the area.

