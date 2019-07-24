Supervisors OK Live Well Center For San Diego

SAN DIEGO — County supervisors Wednesday formally approved the purchase of a building that will be used for a future Live Well center in southeast San Diego.

The board’s unanimous vote clears the way for the county to buy the Tubman-Chavez Community Center from the city of San Diego for $1.46 million.

On Tuesday, the San Diego City Council signed off on the sale of the building, located on Euclid Avenue and Market Street in the Valencia Park neighborhood.

The county will spend $75 million to create the four-acre Southeastern Live Well Center, which is expected to open in April 2022.

Barbara Jimenez, regional operations director for the county Health and Human Services agency, said plans for a Southeastern Live Well center began prior to 2015.

Jimenez said that when completed, the center will offer services for behavioral health, child support, public health, older adults, people with disabilities, veterans, restorative justice and workforce development.

Supervisor Greg Cox said the project “has been a long time coming.”

“Where we’ve put in Live Well centers, we’ve seen tremendous increase in people getting access to programs and services,” Cox said, adding that a center will also spur some economic revitalization and is located near public transportation.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the center was also the result of multiple listening sessions with community members, “and (we) now have a solid foundation to move forward.”

“I’m grateful for everyone’s patience on this,” Fletcher added.