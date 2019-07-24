× Police car crash sends 1 to hospital

SAN DIEGO — A crash involving a police car sent one person to the hospital in the South Bay early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. at Palm Avenue and Thermal Avenue in the Egger Highlands area. An ambulance was called for the driver of a vehicle that collided with the officer, San Diego police confirmed. They did not immediately provide a detailed description of the person’s injuries or what led up to the crash.

The officer was not injured.

