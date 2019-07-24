Police car crash sends 1 to hospital

Police and paramedics rushed to the Egger Highlands neighborhood after a police car crash that sent one person to the hospital.

SAN DIEGO — A crash involving a police car sent one person to the hospital in the South Bay early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. at Palm Avenue and Thermal Avenue in the Egger Highlands area. An ambulance was called for the driver of a vehicle that collided with the officer, San Diego police confirmed. They did not immediately provide a detailed description of the person’s injuries or what led up to the crash.

The officer was not injured.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

Google Map for coordinates 32.588456 by -117.097060.

