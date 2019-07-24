Officers seize millions of dollars of drugs at border

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than $2 million of heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl in Otay Mesa, officers said.

On July 18, 672 pounds of narcotics were discovered by officers after a 24-year-old citizen of Mexico entered the port of entry driving a tractor with a trailer behind it.

Officers searched the tractor and discovered four duffel bags and six boxes with 374 cellophane wrapped packages of drugs, CBP said.

Officers turned the driver over to Homeland Security where he is awaiting federal prosecution. The tractor-trailer and narcotics were seized by CBP.

“This was an outstanding seizure discovered by CBP officers,” said Port Director Rosa Hernandez. “Due to their vigilance, these drugs will never see the streets.”

In 2018, CBP seized more than 5,200 pounds of heroin at the border.