× Motorcyclist killed in onramp crash with truck

EL CAJON, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with a truck on an El Cajon freeway onramp.

The deadly crash happened at the entrance to I-8 eastbound from Greenfield Drive shortly before noon, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Officers shut down a lane on I-8 W Greenfield and Greenfield onramp I-8 E. There is no word yet on when the lanes will be open again.

Due to a traffic collision fatality, I-8 WB Greenfield #1 lane, and Greenfield onramp I-8 EB are closed. Please find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/iVTwyDA80O — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) July 24, 2019

Police told Fox 5 that the motorcyclist was between 40-50 years old. CPR was given to the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.