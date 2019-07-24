Man stabbed to death in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A fight in a neighborhood near the mouth of the Sweetwater River led Wednesday to a stabbing that left a man in his 20s dead, authorities reported.

Patrol officers responding to reports of a disturbance in the 500 block of Flower Street in Chula Vista found the victim mortally wounded from a stab wound to his upper body shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to police.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification, Lt. Chris Kelley said.

No arrests had been made in the case as of mid-afternoon, the lieutenant said.