× Jeffrey Epstein found injured in NYC jail cell: report

NEW YORK — Jeffrey Epstein was found injured in his jail cell in New York City, NBC News reported Wednesday night, citing sources close to the investigation.

The 66-year-old Florida-based billionaire, who is accused of trafficking underage girls, was found semi-conscious, NBC reported. He had marks on his neck and has been placed on suicide watch.

This is a developing story.