Fundraiser held for security guards hurt in attack at PB restaurant

SAN DIEGO — About three weeks after a violent attack on four men working security at a Pacific Beach restaurant and lounge, the community came out Wednesday to show their support at an event organized to raise funds for three of the men still unable to return to work.

“They are all great employees and so I was just really upset about it,” said Sarah Mattinson, a local business owner and friend of the victims.

Police say the attack happened after a few men were denied entry through a side door at Firehouse Eatery & Lounge. One man reportedly began hitting the employees with a metal pole.

“It was some thing I’ve never seen in PB. It was a violent attack, something we don’t normally have around here,” said Ryan Short, bar manager and one of the men who was attacked.

Short says he’s doing much better than the three others, who suffered much more serious injuries and are still recovering.

In addition to ongoing fundraising efforts online, people packed the rooftop lounge Wednesday evening taking part in a silent auction to help those men with any additional costs that have come their way.

The attack has also sparked action, on the part of business owners in Pacific Beach.

“We have already had meetings with our neighbors coming together and creating solutions to the problem. We had some good progress already and we’re just going to keep building on it,” said Short.

Police have not released video of the attack, only images of the suspect still at large. He is described as a black man, about 30 years old, 6 feet tall and 250 pounds.

A $1,000 reward is still being offered in this case for any information leading to an arrest. If you have any tips for police you are asked to call SDPD’s Northern Division at 858-552-1714 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

A GoFundMe campaign is also raising money for the victims.