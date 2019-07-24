DMV offices close statewide for ‘Employee Excellence Training’

SAN DIEGO — The California Department of Motor Vehicles said it will close its offices for half a day Wednesday to prepare employees for Real ID training and to reinforce customer service excellence.

Dubbed “Operation Excellence,” the training will provide staff at more than 183 offices across the state with training on processing Real ID licenses and identification cards, the DMV says.

Starting October 1, 2020, the government will require passengers flying within the United States to present a Real ID-compliant driver license or identification card – or another federally approved document, such as a passport or passport card – before boarding a plane.

“As a result of Operation Excellence, Californians will see more consistent customer service statewide,” said Kathleen Webb, acting director at DMV. “This unprecedented training effort will provide employees with the tools they need to handle an increasingly high volume of REAL ID applications, which are more complex and take more time to process.”

All DMV field offices will open at 1 p.m.