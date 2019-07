SAN DIEGO — City crews started installing 200 new scooter corrals in several San Diego beach communities, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Wednesday.

The corrals will be located in Pacific Beach, Mission Beach and Ocean Beach and will look similar to those already in downtown San Diego.

“We’re making San Diego streets safer for all commuters,” Faulconer said in a tweet, adding, “The corrals are important to effectively enforce our scooter laws.”