× Crews keep Carmel Valley house fire from spreading

SAN DIEGO — Crews battled a fire in the garage of a Carmel Valley home Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out at the house on San Leandro Way near State Route 56 around 4:45 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. The residents realized there was a fire in their garage when smoke alarms started going off and neighbors ran over to check on them, SDFD Batt. Chief Erik Windsor said.

Firefighters did an “excellent job getting here quickly, confining the fire to the garage, not letting it spread into the house and minimizing all the damage that occurred,” Windsor said.

The fire was still under investigation later Wednesday morning, but officials said bad wiring may have sparked the flames.

Fire crews did not report any injuries or a dollar amount for damage to the home.