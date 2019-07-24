Burglar breaks into La Mesa home, finds owner’s gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MESA – A La Mesa man said he knew something was wrong as soon as he walked through the door of his home Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

“My desk had been moved out, all my stuff rummaged through,” said the homeowner, who wanted to remain anonymous. “I walk in and there’s a guy standing in my kitchen wearing a bright green shirt."

He said he thought about running to his bedroom to grab his gun, but what he saw next made him change his plans.

“I notice that on my table, my gun case was open and my pistol wasn’t in it," said the homeowner. "That’s when I realized he had already accessed my gun.”

He said the intruder had found his gun and the keys that unlock it. He said a few moments after spotting the empty case, he noticed the gun sitting on the table.

“I yelled and told him to sit down,” The resident said. “He was kind of startled and walked back and sat on the couch, and I walked forward and grabbed my pistol."

The homeowner said the intruder apologized and begged him not to shoot.

"He said, 'I just wanted to see if it was real bullets," when the homeowner asked if he had shot the gun, he said he shot a pillow.

The resident kept the man at bay until police could arrive.

According to arrest records, the suspect is 26-years-old. He is being held on $50,000 bail for burglary charges.

The resident said when he thinks about what happened, he feels mad but lucky it was not worse.