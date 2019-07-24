× Biker crashes into truck head-on during police chase

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A biker was badly hurt when he crashed into a parked car as he ran from police late Tuesday night, California Highway Patrol said.

The chase started when a biker sped through a work zone on Interstate 5 in Encinitas, CHP Sgt. Eric Nicholas confirmed. Officers tried to pull the biker over but he refused to stop, exiting the freeway and speeding along side streets in Carlsbad, according to Nicholas.

The man eventually lost control in a residential area, crashing head-on into a parked truck outside a home. He was thrown from his bike and badly hurt, Nicholas said, but the man was expected to survive. Paramedics could be seen treating the man on the ground, then loading him onto a stretcher and into an ambulance to be taken to the hospital.

CHP said the man will face criminal charges for evading police.