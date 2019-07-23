Thunderstorms expected in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday throughout San Diego County as a heat wave continues to grip the region.

High pressure expanding over the southwest region has brought a rise in temperatures and possibly enough moisture to generate thunderstorms and showers throughout the county, according to the National Weather Service.

The best chance of thunderstorms in the mountains, deserts and inland valleys will be in the afternoon and evening Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters said.

There is also a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in coastal areas Tuesday morning.

A chance of thunderstorms will continue through Thursday afternoon in the county mountains and deserts, while conditions in the inland valleys are expected to clear up by Thursday.

The chance of measurable precipitation has been set at 20 percent for the inland valleys, coastal areas, the deserts and the mountains, according to the NWS.

High temperatures Tuesday are expected to reach 87 near the coast and inland, 91 in the western valleys, 97 near the foothills, 94 in the mountains and 110 in the deserts.

Temperatures will gradually rise through Saturday, when the mercury in the deserts could reach 117, forecasters said.