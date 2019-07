DEL MAR, Calif. — A shark sighting was reported off the coast of Del Mar beach Tuesday, city lifeguards said.

Signs posted in the sand near 15th street advised beachgoers to enter the water at their own risk.

Shark Advisory posted in Del Mar @fox5sandiego details to follow pic.twitter.com/JDNE4f28T0 — Jaime Chambers (@jaimechambers) July 24, 2019

No information has been released about the type of shark.

