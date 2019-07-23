New surveillance video shows National City business hit by BB gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- Two National City men are speaking out after one of their surveillance cameras caught the other’s business being vandalized in a series of BB gun shootings throughout several San Diego communities this weekend.

Witnesses in each of the affected communities all described a white sedan as the suspect vehicle and this new surveillance video seems to tell the same story.

The video captured by surveillance cameras at Christos Kapetanios' restaurant on Highland Avenue in National City shows three cars pass by a business across the street. Right as a white sedan drives past the business, you can see the front window glass shatter and fall to the ground.

Kapetanios was able to turn this video over to police and show it to the business owners.

"I’m thinking, what would have happened if a customer was on the other side of the window and the glass fell on them?" said Ferdinand Agpaoa, general manager of the business that was hit.

Agpaoa says as he was giving his statement to police Saturday evening, he heard reports coming over their radios of other businesses being vandalized nearby.

By the time the weekend came to a close, reports of vandalism and injury due to BB gun shootings had flooded in from four different communities including downtown San Diego, Paradise Hills, Coronado and National City.

Car windows and businesses experienced the bulk of the damage, but five people were also hurt during the attacks.

"It’s not only windows anymore, it’s people and somebody could get really hurt or die," said Kapetanios.

Multiple agencies are still working together to confirm if all the attacks are connected. If you have any information that could help identify a suspect, you’re asked to call San Diego police.