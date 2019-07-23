× Man stabbed in face at East Village trolley station with butcher knife

SAN DIEGO — An argument at an East Village trolley station ended with a man being stabbed in the face with a butcher knife — and police say the fight started over the suspect bumping a passenger late Monday night.

The San Diego Police Department said that one man was boarding the trolley around 11 p.m. on the Imperial Avenue platform about a block away from Petco Park when he bumped into a passenger. The suspect brandished a knife which led to an argument, according to SDPD Lt. Erwin Manansala.

Lt. Manansala said the passenger that was bumped into also brandished a knife and stabbed the suspect over the eye and on his arm.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

A man was stabbed at the same trolley station back in 2018 over a man petting a passengers dog without his permission. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.