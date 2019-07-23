× Firefighters recover car from embankment

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — Firefighters helped to recover a car after it drove off the highway and crashed into an embankment Tuesday.

Rancho Santa Fe Fire District said it happened at Del Dios Highway and El Camino del Norte. Two people were inside the car when it rolled 30 feet down into the embankment.

They both managed to pull themselves out of the car after the crash and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters posted pictures of the rescue effort to Instagram.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.