Ex-UCLA running back arrested for attempted murder

LOS ANGELES — Ex-UCLA running back Craig Lee was arrested for attempted murder over the weekend, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Lee — a top high school recruit who played for UCLA from 2013-2015 — was involved in an altercation at a weed dispensary back in 2016 that turned violent.

Officials said Lee and at least two other men entered Kings Palace Marijuana Dispensary in Jurupa Valley in Riverside County on June 30, 2016, when someone from the group shot a store employee. Officials said a security guard in the store returned fire, and Lee and the other suspects bolted out of the place before law enforcement arrived.

After a 3-year-long investigation into the incident, prosecutors said the whole thing appeared to be a robbery gone wrong because in the arrest warrant, obtained by TMZ Sports, a key witness claimed Lee’s role “was to grab drugs and money and run.”

Prosecutors put out the warrant for Lee’s arrest last month. On Friday, Lee was arrested in Los Angeles on charges of attempted murder and attempted robbery — both felonies. Lee has been in custody in lieu of $1 million bond since. He’s set to be arraigned Thursday, according to TMZ.

Lee’s family has denied the former running back’s involvement in the crime. The family also set up a GoFundMe page to try to help Lee retain a defense attorney for the case. Several of Lee’s former UCLA teammates — including Green Bay Packers star Kenny Clark — have made donations.