Police, firefighters help young girl wandering streets alone find her home

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers found a young girl wandering the streets of Bay Terraces alone and, with the help of firefighters, helped her safely return home.

Officers found the girl around 4 p.m. Sunday after she had been away from home for about two hours, according to Joe Amador with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. After about an hour of searching, officers were not able to find her home. Police called SDFD, who sent paramedics to check on her.

Together authorities eventually found her home and she was reunited with her parents.

Amador posted video on Twitter of several firefighters and officers walking with the child. One officer was holding the little girl’s hand.

“Happy to report this little girl was reunited with her parents after she was found wandering the streets alone,” Amador tweeted. “Your #SanDiego Firefighters, Police Officers and Paramedics ensured her safe return home!”