Activists fight to keep serial rapist behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A demonstration was held in front of the downtown San Diego courthouse Tuesday opposing the release of the "Bolder Than Most Rapist."

Alvin Quarles has spent 25 years behind bars in a 50 year sentence for victimizing 14 people and raping four at knife point.

Judge David Gill is now under scrutiny by victims demanding Quarles not be granted parole.

The hearing was closed to the public and victims, who say the judge is breaking the California Victims' Bill of Rights Act of 2008, also known as Marsy's Law. It states victims can attend any hearing they wish in regards to their own case.

“I feel that my rights as a victim have just been completely trampled on,” said Mary Taylor, who was attacked by Quarles in 1988.

Victims as well as activists held a moment of silence on the courthouse steps Tuesday, wearing tape on their mouths to signify their inability to testify against their attacker.

“The judge has determined that the rights of the predator, the rights of the self-admitted sexually violent predator and diagnosed sexual sadist are more important than my legal rights,” said Taylor.

Judge Gill was initially going to grant Quarles freedom to move into a home in Jacumba last year, but is now reconsidering.

“We are hoping that Judge Gill is going to see the light and not let him out,” said a victims' rights supporter.