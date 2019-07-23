1,200 pounds of pot seized from boat

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — Police seized 1,200 pounds of marijuana over the weekend from a boat after a clue from the front of the vessel tipped them off.

Los Angeles Port Police noticed the 23-foot boat at Cabrillo Beach was ‘suspiciously bow heavy,’ as three people tried to exit a public launch ramp on Saturday.

After numerous vessel violations were discovered, police found the pot, which they valued at about $450,000.

Three men were detained and handed over to federal authorities.

Police say surveillance along the California coast has been increased because of an uptick in drug smuggling activity.

