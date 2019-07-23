Child killed in big rig crash in Rainbow

RAINBOW, Calif. — A child died Tuesday in a collision between an SUV and a big rig in Rainbow, authorities said.

The crash on Old Highway 395 at Rainbow Glen Road was reported around 4:30 p.m.

A mother and her other child were taken to Rady Children’s Hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries, according to North County Fire Department.

The collision sparked a small brush fire that has been extinguished, fire officials say.

