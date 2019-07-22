Win tickets to see the Xolos play Gallos Blancos in Tijuana
-
Watch Xolos soccer on FOX 5
-
Tijuana Xolos women’s team fielding American players
-
Asylum line in Tijuana reaches highest count on record
-
Oakland residents won’t be busted for using ‘magic mushrooms’ and other psychedelic drugs
-
Missing woman found in Tijuana
-
-
Congressional reps propose strategies to combat Tijuana River pollution
-
Imperial Beach reopens after concern over runoff contamination
-
‘Stop the Poop’ rally protests coastal pollution at the border
-
Proposed legislation addresses Tijuana water pollution
-
Tijuana police arrest man wanted in NorCal murder
-
-
Some fear latest sewage spill could ruin 4th of July fun
-
Local leaders meet with feds about Tijuana sewage spills
-
Mexican president holds Tijuana rally celebrating deal with U.S.