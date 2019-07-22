Teen charged with murder in La Jolla house party shooting

SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old man was charged Monday with murder and other felonies stemming from a drive-by shooting that killed a woman and injured three others at a La Jolla house party last month.

Odyssey Carillo-Sellers is accused in the June 23 shooting death of Nina Silver, who was struck while standing in an alley in the 7500 block of Cuvier Street.

Among the survivors, one suffered life-threatening injuries to his upper body, according to Deputy District Attorney Ted Fiorito, who said another victim was shot in the jaw and the third was treated for a gunshot wound to an arm.

The prosecutor said the party was intended to be a small affair, but drew a large number of uninvited guests, including the defendant.

Fiorito said an argument sparked the 12:30 a.m. shooting, which sent “a volley of nine rounds” into a crowd of people.

San Diego police said a light-colored sedan drove north in the alley and an occupant fired several rounds at the victims.

Fiorito declined to comment on whether there were any outstanding suspects or whether Carrillo-Sellers was believed to be the shooter and/or the driver of the vehicle.

He was arrested last Wednesday following a high-speed police pursuit. Fiorito said the defendant threw unspecified evidence out of the car window during the chase, but declined to elaborate.

In addition to murder, Carrillo-Sellers faces three counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and one count each of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and evading arrest.

He’s being held without bail and is due back in court Friday for a status conference.