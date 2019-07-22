San Ysidro parents protest bus route cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Monday brought the first day of school for the Sweetwater Union High School District and continued protest from San Ysidro parents, upset with the district over cancelled bus routes.

Parents showed up by the dozens to Monday's school board meeting, just one week after a previous protest regarding the bus routes.

The biggest concern for parents is the safety and wellbeing of their children, including some who now have to walk a significant distance to get to school.

"The distance, it’s hard. You have to go up the hill. With your backpack. With the sun. What’s going to happen when it rains? Who’s going to help those children that are going to school?"

One woman who walked the route herself told FOX 5 she encountered a large rattle snake.

School district officials said in the past they cut the bus routes after completing construction of a new road that claim will make it safe for the students affected to walk to school.

Many parents say they've also tried to get in touch with district leadership to reach a compromise but their attempts have been unsuccessful. Parents have vowed to continue their protests and have even threatened to not send their kids to school until the district gets back to them with a solution everyone can agree on.

The school board did not address any of the parents' concerns Monday night since the bus routes were not an official agenda item.