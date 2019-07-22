Police look for connections in series of drive-by BB gun shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Police say they are investigating whether a string of similar BB gun attacks on people and vehicles from a white sedan are connected.

The reports began pouring in early Sunday morning from Downtown San Diego, National City, Paradise Hills and Coronado. Police are hesitant to say for sure that all the incidents are related.

“It’s something that we’re working very diligently,” said San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit. “[We’re] looking across the board, seeing if there’s any connections to other cases. There were some cases also in another city, so we want to make certain that we’re connecting with those other agencies and just trying to figure this out.”

Karen Telles, who lives in Paradise Hills, told FOX 5 that two of her family’s vehicles suffered damage to the driver’s side windows. Telles said she had to pay about $400 out of pocket to cover repairs.

“It’s just really disappointing that someone has such a disregard for other people’s property,” said Telles.

A neighbor provided surveillance video to FOX 5 showing three vehicles slow down slightly in front of parked cars before driving off early Sunday morning.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incidents to come forward.