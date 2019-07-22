Gunman steals lottery tickets from liquor store

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint in Logan Heights Monday.

A 25-year-old white man entered the Ideal Market at 3101 National Ave. around 9:30 a.m. and pointed a handgun at the owner, according to San Diego Police Officer Dino Delimitros. The suspect stole two rolls of lottery tickets.

He was described as 5-feet-2 inches tall, with a thin build and brown hair. He had a blue cloth covering his face and was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants, Delimitros said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call robbery detectives at 619-531-2299 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Google Map for coordinates 32.695749 by -117.127195.

