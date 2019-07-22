Expect road closures on I-805, SR-54 this week

SAN DIEGO — Beginning Monday evening, the San Diego Association of Governments and Caltrans will be conducting nightly lane and ramp closures on the northbound and southbound Interstate 805 and State Route 54 connectors.

The closures run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday, as construction crews work on the I-805 South Corridor, according to a SANDAG and Caltrans alert. The construction is part of the I-805 South Corridor Enhancement Projects.

The outside southbound I-805 lane between Sweetwater Road and Bonita Road and the Sweetwater Road on-ramp to southbound I-805 will be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the outside northbound I-805 lane between Sweetwater Road and Bonita Road will be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., while I-805 northbound connectors to SR 54 east and west will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Thursday, the outside southbound I-805 lane between Sweetwater Road and Bonita Road and the Sweetwater Road on-ramp to southbound I-805 will be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Detours will be in place during the nightly closures. Motorists should take northbound I-805, exit west on Plaza Boulevard and continue to southbound I-805 to access SR 54.

Crews will also continue drainage work under the I-805 Sweetwater River bridge from Monday through Thursday. Cyclists traveling along the Sweetwater River bike path may experience delays between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Crews will have flaggers in place to ensure access is maintained, according to SANDAG and Caltrans.

Nearby residents can expect noise and lights from these construction activities.

The I-805 South Corridor Enhancement Projects include the construction of sound walls and bridge and safety improvements to the Sweetwater River Bridge. The project area spans more than three miles along I-805 from north of East Naples St. in Chula Vista to SR 54 in National City.

The projects build upon the I-805 South Express Lanes Project, a $1.4 billion effort to create a more modern transportation system for South County.