Earthquake strikes near Joshua Tree National Park

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — An earthquake initially measured at a 4.2 magnitude hit the Twentynine Palms area north of Joshua Tree National Park Monday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. There were no initial reports of injuries or damage in the area resulting from the earthquake.

The earthquake occurred less than three weeks after two powerful quakes struck Southern California, resulting in several injuries and widespread damage in the Ridgecrest area.