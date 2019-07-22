Comic-Con blood drive sets new record

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Blood Bank announced Monday that it collected more than 3,300 units of blood — a new record — during its annual Comic-Con blood drive.

The blood bank collected 3,343 units of blood during the 43rd annual Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive between last Wednesday through Sunday. The event’s popularity led the blood bank to expand this year’s blood drive to five days with the collection of blood during preview night in addition to the convention’s four-day span.

“Adding preview day to our drive helped us register 400 more donors than last year and collect 20% more blood, shattering our goal of 3,000,” said blood bank CEO David Wellis. “We are truly thankful for our partnership with Comic-Con and to every donor who helped us get our supply to where it needs to be to meet the needs over the summer.”

Donors received a limited edition T-shirt emblazoned with the logo for “Avengers: Endgame,” as well as a goodie bag. The blood bank will continue giving out the shirts to donors during its “Comic-Con Mania” event at its donor centers and mobile locations. Comic-Con Mania is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Eligible donors must be age 17 or older, at least 114 pounds and in good general health, according to the blood bank. The blood bank will take walk- in donors but encourages prospective donors to make an appointment at sandiegobloodbank.org/donate or by calling 800-469-7322.